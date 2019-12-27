Kajol's Daughter Nysa Was ''traumatised'' After She Watched 'We Are Family'

Kajol Devgan has been socially very active right now, as her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she will be seen sharing the big screen with her husband, and actor Ajay Devgn, is all set for the release. She has been seen in interviews, and talk shows promoting her upcoming film. Recently, she was seen talking about how her daughter was traumatised by one of her movies. Read more to know about the whole story.

The movie that traumatised Nysa Devgan

In the year 2010, Kajol was critically appraised for her performance in We Are Family, in which she was seen sharing the screen with Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kajol was adored by the fans for her role in the movie, but apparently her daughter did not love the movie and was traumatised by the film. Kajol and Kareena were seen together in a talk show where the actor revealed that her daughter was traumatised by the movie which is considered as one of Kajol’s best works. She said that her daughter absolutely hated the movie. On the show, Kajol said that they hated We Are Family, and it was really sad for her. She added that she hated it because Kajol’s character gets really sick in the movie and dies in the end.

In the film We Are Family, Kajol Devgan played the character of a mother, who has been diagnosed with cancer. It is a remake of a Hollywood film called Stepmom. Her daughter was traumatised because she had to watch her real mother die. She said that her daughter has come out and she complained that she could not believe that her mother made her sit through the movie. When asked if her kids hated any of Ajay Devgn’s films she said that they loved all of his movies.

