Kajol Describes Sushant Singh Rajput In One Word During Q&A Session

Recently, Bollywood actor Kajol hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle. Among numerous questions related to her professional and personal life, a fan asked her to describe the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in one word. Replying to her fan, Kajol wrote, "Tragic." Check out Kajol's reply in one word for Sushant Singh Rajput below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise has left his fans and friends saddened. His family performed the last rites of the actor in Vile Parle on June 15 and flew back to their hometown Patna to immerse his ashes in Ganga. The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and the actor's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was interrogated for almost nine hours. On the other side, his sudden death sparked the nepotism debate on the internet.

Kajol's movies

Talking about the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the era-drama film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also starred her husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. The film broke several box office records, and also managed to top the list of the highest-grossing films of 2020 so far. The film was also loved by fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Kethireddy Jagadhishwara Reddy’s upcoming film Sasi Lalitha. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast members of the film. Apart from this, Kajol will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s animation film Koochie Koochie Hota Hai alongside Rani Mukerji and Sanjay Dutt.

Apart from her Bollywood projects, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also marked her digital debut as she was seen playing one of the lead in a short film titled Devi. The short film, which is available on YouTube, managed to bag praises from the audience. The short film also featured actors such as Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. The film narrated the story of nine women who were survivors of sexual harassment.

