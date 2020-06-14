Songs Featuring Kajol That Have More Than 100 Million Views On YouTube

Kajol has managed to win many hearts with her on-screen charisma. The actor has starred in comedy films as well as romantic movies in the Hindi film industry. Kajol has developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, My Name is Khan, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Dilwale among many others. Here are Kajol's featured songs that crossed 100 million views on Youtube.

Best songs of Kajol

Chand Sifarish

Chand Sifarish is from the movie Fanaa starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. The song was sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher. With lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and music by Jatin Lalit, the song is still widely loved by fans. The song has garnered more than 220 million views on Youtube.

Gerua

Sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, Gerua is one of the latest songs of Kajol from the movie Dilwale. With heartfelt lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and soulful music by Pritam, Gerua is widely loved by fans. The song has garnered more than 309 million views on Youtube.

Suraj Hua Maddham

Suraj Hua Maddham is one of the cult classic songs featuring Kajol. The song is from the movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The music of the song is given by Sandesh Shandilya. It has garnered more than 102 million views on Youtube.

Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan in one of the most popular festive songs featuring Kajol. The song is from her hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song was sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The music of the song was composed by Jatin Lalit. The song has more than 546 million views on Youtube.

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of those movies that gave major recognition to Kajol as a versatile actor. Her role in the movie was widely appreciated. Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. The music of the song is given by Jatin Lalit. The song has more than 318 million views on Youtube.

