Kajol Wants To Change 'the Way We Think About Hair'; See Her Latest Post Here

The lockdown seems to be all about reinventing and reconnecting with oneself. Recently, Bollywood actor Kajol took to her Instagram profile to share a 'hairy selfie'. Here's what it is about.

Kajol posts a 'Hairy selfie' on Instagram

On Kajol's Instagram, the actor posted a selfie of herself with the hashtag 'hairy selfie'. In the picture, she could be seen smiling at the camera and flaunting red lips while her hair seems to have occupied most of the camera space. Adding a caption to the post, Kajol wrote, "This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜œ". While it seems a bit vague, more 'hairy selfies' might follow this one. Take a look at the post here:

Impressed by Kajol's post, many of her fans commented on the picture. While one wrote, "YOU HAVE MY WHOLE HEART", another said, "queen of Bollywood ðŸ’ðŸ’". Check out the comments on Kajol's Instagram post here:

In other news, Kajol seems to have turned out to be quite the 'selfie queen' during the lockdown. Frequently, the actor posts selfie on her Instagram with quirky and fun captions for each one.

While for one she wrote, "There's a fine line between free-spirited and crazy... and it's usually a prescription. #perception", for another post, Kajol used the caption, "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm . That’s a thought !

#selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement". Take a look:

Kajol has also been sharing from BTS pictures from the sets of her movies. There is one from Fanaa which also has Aamir Khan in the snap. Another one is from the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and another from Helicopter Eela. Check them out:

Not only that, but Kajol has also been posting pictures with her family members. There is one with her daughter Nyssa when she was a toddler and another one of Yug when he was younger. There are also some with his mother, Tanuja and sister, Tanishaa. Take a look here:

