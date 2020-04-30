When Kajol Shared Screen Space With Established Actors Like Big B, Hrithik And More

Bollywood diva Kajol might be away from the celluloid today, but continues to rule the hearts of the masses even today. The actor has starred in several Bollywood cult classics and even today, happens to be one of the most revered actors. The actor has done several projects with innumerable established actors of Bollywood. Let’s check out the list of acclaimed actors with whom Kajol has worked.

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Om Raut directed film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featured real-life husband and wife Ajay and Kajol Devgn. They both portrayed the role of husband and wife in the film as well. The film is based on the real story of the 17th century. The film was Ajay Devgan's 100th movie, with this movie he completed his century and he made it with his wife.

Aamir Khan in Fanaa

It is a romance drama film directed by Kunal Kohli based on a sweet blind girl who meets a flirty boy. Her friends try to warn her but it was her time to experience and discover life. Kajol played the role of the blind girl opposite Rehan i.e. Aamir Khan. It was the first time when the two were paired on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

One of the massive hit films with multi-starrer was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film is about a poor girl marrying a rich guy and how his family abandons him for breaking the rules laid down by his parents. Later, his brother with his girlfriend tries to get the family back. The role of a poor girl was played by Kajol and the rich guy role was essayed by Shahrukh Khan. Hrithik Roshan played the brother whereas his girlfriend's role was done by Kareena Kapoor. The parents in the film are Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Shahrukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

The film lasted in theatres for 600 weeks i.e. more than 11 years making a world record. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it features Kajol, Shahrukh Khan and Amrish Puri in the lead role.

