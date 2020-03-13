The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kajol Slays In A Blue Wrap-dress At The 'Devi' Success Party In Mumbai

Bollywood News

Kajol stuns in a royal blue wrap dress as she posts a boomerang of herself swirling and pouting. Take a look at the post put up by the actor here with details

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajol

Kajol recently shared a video of herself all decked up for the success party of her short film Devi, in Mumbai. In the video, she can be seen swirling and pouting as she has mentioned in the caption. She also shared a boomerang on her Instagram stories expressing her excitement.

Kajol swirls and twirls the right way

Bollywood actor Kajol has lately been preparing for her upcoming Netflix original, Tribhanga. She recently posted a boomerang on her official Instagram handle doing a swirl and a pout before heading for the success party of Devi. She can be seen wearing a navy blue dress with a knee-high slit.

The dress also has well-defined frills towards the end of the dress. Kajol’s dress is a wrap-around dress that has a buckle on the left side. The dress also has a V neck, enhancing her look. In the boomerang posted, Kajol can be seen wearing a simple golden, layered neckpiece to go with the look. She has also divided the hair in the middle and tied it back. Her makeup can be seen done with red lip colour and defined eyeliner. In footwear, Kajol opted for black stilettos. Take a look at the posts here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Read Kajol Talks About Daughter Nysa Devgn Getting Trolled, Calls It 'hurtful And Horrible'\

Also read Kajol Shares Daughter Nysa's Pics From A Traditional Photoshoot; Netizens Love It

Kajol’s latest short film

Kajol was recently seen in a short film titled Devi. The short film focused on rape victims. Devi was hugely appreciated. Take a look at few of the reactions here.

Read COVID-19: Kajol Spreads Awareness Through Hilarious 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Meme

Also read 'Devi' Gets 10 Million Views, Kajol Expresses Gratitude With Heartfelt Post

Image Courtesy: Kajol Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19