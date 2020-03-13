Kajol Slays In A Blue Wrap-dress At The 'Devi' Success Party In Mumbai

Kajol recently shared a video of herself all decked up for the success party of her short film Devi, in Mumbai. In the video, she can be seen swirling and pouting as she has mentioned in the caption. She also shared a boomerang on her Instagram stories expressing her excitement.

Kajol swirls and twirls the right way

Bollywood actor Kajol has lately been preparing for her upcoming Netflix original, Tribhanga. She recently posted a boomerang on her official Instagram handle doing a swirl and a pout before heading for the success party of Devi. She can be seen wearing a navy blue dress with a knee-high slit.

The dress also has well-defined frills towards the end of the dress. Kajol’s dress is a wrap-around dress that has a buckle on the left side. The dress also has a V neck, enhancing her look. In the boomerang posted, Kajol can be seen wearing a simple golden, layered neckpiece to go with the look. She has also divided the hair in the middle and tied it back. Her makeup can be seen done with red lip colour and defined eyeliner. In footwear, Kajol opted for black stilettos. Take a look at the posts here.

Kajol’s latest short film

Kajol was recently seen in a short film titled Devi. The short film focused on rape victims. Devi was hugely appreciated. Take a look at few of the reactions here.

I just watched...

Its yet to sink in.. will say more about it once i find words but thanks for letting me know about this...#Devi



Those who haven't seen it please do, Its a MUST watch... https://t.co/Mv12ssWtZ3 — My_Arena (@Biblio_fly) March 4, 2020

