Kajol Devgn's Top-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; See List Here

Kajol, is a stupendous actor who was last in the short-film Devi. Kajol Devgn's performance in the women-centric short film was highly lauded. The year 2020 started on a great note for the Ishq actor, as Kajol-Ajay starrer period-drama Tanhaji did exceedingly well at the box-office. The stunning actor played Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji brilliantly.

This was the first time in any of Kajol's movies that she essayed a historical character. Known for diverse movie choices, and surreal acting skills, Kajol is counted amongst the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. Talking about Kajol's movies let's take a look at her highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes. For the uninformed, Rotten Tomatoes is an American website, which rates an actor's film and tv-series according to review-aggregation procedure.

Highest-Rated Kajol's movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Fanaa -100%

Kajol shared screen space with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan in Fanaa. Directed by popular director Kunal Kohli of Hum Tum fame, Fanaa was a romantic drama packed with some exciting twists and turns. Kajol played the role of a blind a Muslim girl in Fanaa, who falls in love with a terrorist. Fanaa is the highest-rated of all Kajol's movies on rotten tomatoes with a 100% score. Songs like Chand Sifarish, Mere Haath Mein were extremely popular in 2012 and topped radio charts over weeks.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham -100%

Even though Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham is multi-starrer with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Kajol managed to impress the audiences with her outstanding performance in the family entertainer. The gorgeous Bollywood beauty essayed the role of a carefree and bubbly Punjabi Kudi in the movie. Be it her fun-filled dialogues, killer dance moves, or impeccable designer saree's everything became a rage in 2001.

My Name is Khan-85%

In My Name is Khan, KD gave one of her acting career's best performance. Her character Mandira, was that of a strong independent woman. In the movie, My Name is Khan, Kajol loses his young son in a local fight due to a communal fight. The Tanhaji actor performed the emotional scenes brilliantly and proved her acting mettle yet. This Kajol starrer is her thirst highest-rated film on rotten tomatoes.

