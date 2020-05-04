Kajol's BTS Pictures From Her Film Shoots Are Charming And Unmissable

Kajol is one of the finest female actors in Bollywood. Known for her charming persona and passion for acting, Kajol has proved her mettle as an actor time and again. Some of Kajol's notable performances include Gupt, Fanaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior among numerous others.

The Helicopter Eela actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fanbase. In fact, Kajol's Instagram is filled with her alluring pictures summing up her different moods. The actor has also promoted her films digitally. Kajol has also shared several Behind-The-Scenes pictures on her Instagram from her film shoots. Talking about Kajol's Instagram, let's take a look at some of her best BTS stills from shoots.

Kajol's Unmissable BTS pictures

Kajol seems to be taking a power-nap during the shoot of her latest short film Devi.

A still from Devi shoot. Kajol's movie Devi garnered a lot of acclaim for his sensitive story-plot about a rape-victims.

Kajol is a voracious reader. One can see the Dilwale actor quickly reading in between her shoots from the sets of Helicopter Eela.

Kajol Devgn simply looks breathtaking in this gorgeous picture. Her endearing smile makes this Insta photo even more charming.

Kajol looks like a breath of fresh air in throwback picture from the sets of movie Ishq. Bollywood's original Simran looks engrossed in doing her makeup.

In BTS picture from her romantic comedy film Dilwale, Kajol flaunts her cute smile as she poses with her co-actor and friend Shah Rukh Khan.

