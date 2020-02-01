Kajol Has An Interesting Challenge For Madhuri Dixit, Others; Renuka Shahane Obliges

Gone are the days when film actors would just be restricted to feature films. More and more actors are spreading their wings, be it entering the world of Television and the digital medium. After stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan ventured into TV and others like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan gave their nod for projects on streaming platforms, Kajol is the latest star to venture into the digital world.

The actor is all set to feature in her first short film Devi featuring an all-women cast. While not much is known about the plot, Kajol’s challenge related to the movie could give us a hint on what the story could be all about. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star shared who the ‘Devis’ in her life are, who make her look and feel good and share common interests like love for tea and more.

Kajol also tagged other B-Town ladies like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Renuka Shahane and Sonali Bendre Behl in the challenge and asked them to mention the 3 ‘Devis’ of their lives and why they were so.

Here’s the post

With 1 set of my work Devi’s who make feel good look good & share my love for ☕come ☔ or shine. Challenging @MadhuriDixit @renukash & @iamsonalibendre tell me who ur three devis are & a little bit of why 🤗❤@ElectricApplesE @LargeShortFilms @official_ist pic.twitter.com/Mw0cI42xU9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 31, 2020

Out of the three, Renuka Shahane obliged and shared a snap with the Devis of her life. The actor stated that the trio were the only reason why she could direct Tribhanga (upcoming Netflix film starring Kajol in the lead) since they looked after her home well. She added that she was forever grateful to them.

Here’s the post

@itsKajolD my three devis at home, Sampada, Meena & Laxmi. I could only direct #Tribhanga peacefully because my home was looked after by them so well ❤ Forever grateful to them 🙏🏽 And looking forward to watching you in #Devi 😘 https://t.co/V221nvZhGF pic.twitter.com/ugmuiAo1bI — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 1, 2020

Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Yashaswini Dayama and Rama Joshi. The short film has been written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee. It releases on March 8.

