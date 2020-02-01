Union Budget
Kajol Has An Interesting Challenge For Madhuri Dixit, Others; Renuka Shahane Obliges

Bollywood News

Kajol had a challenge for Madhuri Dixit and others, as a part of her short film Devi. Renuka Shahane obliged by participating in it and unveiling her 'devis.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajol

Gone are the days when film actors would just be restricted to feature films. More and more actors are spreading their wings, be it entering the world of Television and the digital medium. After stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan ventured into TV and others like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan gave their nod for projects on streaming platforms, Kajol is the latest star to venture into the digital world. 

READ: Kajol's New Short Film, Devi's First Look Revealed; Fans Intrigued

The actor is all set to feature in her first short film Devi featuring an all-women cast. While not much is known about the plot, Kajol’s challenge related to the movie could give us a hint on what the story could be all about. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star shared who the ‘Devis’ in her life are, who make her look and feel good and share common interests like love for tea and more. 

READ:Kajol Tweets Heartwarming Story Of People Who Gave Up Their Theater Seats For Ailing Kids

Kajol also tagged other B-Town ladies like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Renuka Shahane and Sonali Bendre Behl in the challenge and asked them to mention the 3 ‘Devis’ of their lives and why they were so. 

Here’s the post 

Out of the three, Renuka Shahane obliged and shared a snap with the Devis of her life.  The actor stated that the trio were the only reason why she could direct Tribhanga (upcoming Netflix film starring Kajol in the lead) since they looked after her home well. She added that she was forever grateful to them. 

READ:Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Combined Net Worth After 'Tanhaji' Success Will SHOCK You

Here’s the post 

Devi also stars Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Yashaswini Dayama and Rama Joshi. The short film has been written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee. It releases on March 8. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Electric Apples Entertainment (@electricapplese) on

READ:Kajol's #20YearChallenge Post Shows Her Greatest Asset; Watch Video

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
