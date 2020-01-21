Kajol's #20YearChallenge Post Shows Her Greatest Asset; Watch Video

Kajol might be busy with the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but she knows how to give time to her social media followers as well. She is active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with great pictures and videos. The actor recently posted a 20-year challenge video on her Instagram.

Here is the post by Kajol:

Kajol posted a video to become a part of the 20-year challenge on her Instagram. The video first shows a picture of Kajol that was clicked in the year 1999. In the picture, Kajol is seen wearing a white sweater as she poses with a finger on her lips. The picture then transforms into Kajol's picture taken in 2019. Kajol can be seen wearing brown dress with black patterns. In this picture, she is posing with a finger on her lips as well. In the caption of the post, Kajol quoted the scientist Albert Einstein.

Whatever makes you weird is probably your greatest asset! - Albert Einstein

Kajol added the two hashtags to the picture. First, she used the hashtag #20YearChallenge. Second, she added the hashtag #WeirdThenWeirdNow. One of the fans commented that Kajol was gorgeous before and is gorgeous today as well.

Kajol also shared her look from her upcoming short film Devi. The actor will be seen alongside Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. She thanked the makers of the film for making her a part of the film. She also added that there are some things that are needed to be seen and understood on a deeper level.

