Kajol Digs Out Old Pic On 22nd Anniversary With Ajay, Calls Him 'very Attractive'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn completed 22 years of togetherness on February 24. The couple got hitched in 1999, in an intimate ceremony. To make this day special, Kajol took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note for Devgn. She dug out an old picture with her husband and wrote, “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!- Anonymous & Me.” She added that it's been 22 years and that they're still going and laughing always.

Not only this, but Ajay Devgn also brought a special gift for his wife. The Shivaay actor shared a picture of a customised wine bottle with the words “Bottled in 1999. Only Edition” written on it. The bottle also had a picture of the duo on it. However, Ajay ditched a caption for his post. Soon, fans flooded their pictures with endearing comments and wished them on their anniversary.

Ajay and Kajol complete 22 years of togetherness

Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar Recreate Wedding Scene On 3rd Anniversary: 'Endless To Go'

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Heads Home After Getting Discharged, Taimur & Saif Ali Spotted In Car

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol had mentioned that she actually knows all three versions of Ajay and that she married all three of them. Speaking about the difference between Ajay as her husband and he as her co-star and producer, Kajol added that he’s not too different from how she imagined him to be. She remarked that all three versions of him were created in front of her and that they’ve been married for many years. The Baazigar star even recalled that when she married him, he wasn’t a producer. In several other interviews, Kajol has also spoken about Ajay's fondness for his movies and how he balances his personal and professional life. The couple never fails to talk about each other's projects during events.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Wraps Up 'Republic' Shoot After 4 Months Of 'hustle & Focus'; Thanks Team

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in a slew of movies in their career. Some of their notable work is in films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Raju Chacha, Gundaraj, and others. In 2020, they teamed up for Om Raut's directorial, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the film garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 23 Feb Written Update: Kavya Performs Pooja, Anupamaa Refrains From Having Cake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.