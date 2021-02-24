'Anupamaa' 23 Feb Written Update: Kavya Performs Pooja, Anupamaa Refrains From Having Cake

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While the entire family is overjoyed on Vanraj's birthday, Rakhi is shocked to see Kavya's changed behaviour. Anupamaa denies tasting the cake and also doesn't allow Kavya to feed her the same. Kavya tries to act cool and calm in front of everyone and pretends to gel with Pakhi and the kids.

In the Anupamaa February 23 episode, Anupamaa asks Vanraj to be her friend. She recalls how she had given him a rose on his birthday last year and how he had ignored her. More so, she even recalls how she had planned a huge surprise for Vanraj, and how it turned into the worst nightmare for her.

During the cake cutting, Vanraj offers a piece of cake to Leela first and then gives his kids. When Pakhi requests him to give a slice to Anupamaa, she doesn't accept it. Kavya tells her that she can't eat from Vanraj's hand but can eat from hers. After this, Anupamaa gives it back to her and remarks that last year, the cake was Kavya's, and this year, the person, whose name is on the cake, is hers again.

During the pooja, Vanraj performs the rituals with Kavya. After that, Kinjal and Toshu perform the pooja and Anupamaa does it alone. Leela blesses his son and gets emotional. Rakhi is very keen on knowing why Kavya has changed her behaviour. She goes and confronts her. Kavya informs her that she wants to break down Vanraj's family.

She adds that she wants to throw Anupamaa and Samar out of the house, and also wants Leela and Hasmukh to break down. Kavya continues that she's now going to hatch a huge plan to get Vanraj away from his family and then there will be no interference in their relationship and future. Meanwhile, Pakhi is elated as the birthday bash took place according to her preferences.

