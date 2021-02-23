Sai Dharam Tej Wraps Up 'Republic' Shoot After 4 Months Of 'hustle & Focus'; Thanks Team

On Monday night, February 22, Sai Dharam Tej wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie, Republic. He posted a picture with his crew on Tuesday morning and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. Sai remarked that the team finished the shoot after 4 months of hustle and focus. He went on the appreciate the effort and hard work of all the people who were behind and in front of the camera and added that they have made this possible. The actor congratulated the team and penned, "Kudos to the whole team of Republic, this one is going to be a special movie in my career."

Sai wraps up shooting for his film, Republic

As soon as Sai Dharam Tej's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to express excitement. It was on February 1, when the makers of the movie dropped the title poster of this upcomer and revealed the release date. Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh’s social drama will hit the marquee on June 4, 2021. In another motion poster, a voiceover of Sai Dharam Tej could be heard. The movie is directed by Deva Katta, and the posters have amped up expectations of moviegoers.

Sai Dharam Tej's brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej, recently dipped his toes in the world of cinema. He debuted with his outing titled Uppena, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty. The movie released on February 12 and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Sai got emotional while he penned a note for his brother.

A day before Uppena released, Sai took to social media and wrote, “Your movie is finally releasing tomorrow, brother!! I'm so happy and proud of you. It feels like yesterday when you were a little kid, and now you're all grown up, all set to hit the big screen! I know you're nervous and excited at the same time. It reminds me of the time when my first movie was released.” Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is also awaiting the release of his other movie titled SDT 15, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and written by filmmaker Sukumar.

