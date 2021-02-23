Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar Recreate Wedding Scene On 3rd Anniversary: 'Endless To Go'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar tied the knot on February 22, 2018. As the duo celebrated three years of togetherness on Monday, they penned sweet notes for each other on this special day. Shoaib-Dipika recreated one of their scenes from their wedding day, wherein the former picked up the latter. The video of the same was playing on the TV screen, while they enacted the same at home.

Shoaib wrote, "Love is not about how many days, months or years you have been together. Love is how much you love each other every single day. Alhamdulillah 3 years completed, Inshallah endless to go." He went on to wish his "Shareek-e-Hayat" Dipika, a happy wedding anniversary and then showered her with love in the caption. Not only this but wifey Dipika also posted a picture in which she wore the Shaadi dupatta on her head. She remarked that it's been 3 years being “Shoaib ki Dulhan” and that and life only gets better and more beautiful each day.

She further expressed her feelings in Hindi and wrote that Shoaib has filled her life with so much love that she's afraid. She added that her life is beautiful as due to him, she also got the love of his sister Saba Ibrahim, and mother, and that without them, this journey wouldn't have been any prettier. Dipika continued that Saba made her day by gifting her this dupatta and that she knows her bhabhi's preferences very well.

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor not only wished her husband but also wished his sister and mother on their wedding anniversary. Kakar asserted that the trio is her lifeline forever. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's lovable posts were filled with comments. Shivani Patel Nihalani, Jayati Bhatia, Megha Dhade, and many others wished the couple.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's wedding anniversary

On the work front, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim teamed up for a music album titled Yaar Dua. The song chronicles an emotional tale between the two lovebirds. The album is presented by One Music Originals. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Badshah.

