Kajol Disapproves Of Sequels And Remakes, THIS Is Why The Actor Feels So

Kajol is one of Bollywood's greatest actors who has featured in several classic movies that have defined the Bollywood industry for years. She was the lead in two of the industries most iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as well as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH). With Bollywood's modern tendency to remake classic films, such as the recent remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh and the upcoming remake of Collie No 1, many have wondered if Kajol's iconic films are in the process of being remade as well. However, in a recent interview with a news portal, Kajol revealed that she is not very enthusiastic about making any remakes or sequels of her old films.

Kajol does not want any remakes or sequels for her classic films

In the interview, Kajol revealed that she did not give the thumbs up to remake her classic films. Neither does she want any sequels made for them. Kajol said that all of her have been unique and distinctive and that it was not possible to recreate the same magic once again. She finds the concept of making a sequel for a movie is a gimmick and that it loses its essence. She states that as an actor when one tries to replicate a performance, it is rarely a success.

Kajol adds that even if you are to recreate one's own performance, it only ends up being a caricature of the original. However, Kajol clarifies that these points are all her own personal beliefs. She adds that she means no harm to any of the sequels or remakes that are being made at the moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is set to feature in her husband Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is a historical drama based on the battle of Sinhagad and is directed by Om Raut. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020, and stars Ajay in the role of Tanaji Malusare, while Kajol will be playing his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

