Kajol And Team Enjoy Shooting For The Song 'Phatte' From 'U Me Aur Hum', Watch Video

U Me Aur Hum, a movie released in the year 2018, starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film was helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn. This film marked Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s seventh film together. U Me Aur Hum was also nominated for the Best Actor awards.

The story of the film is about a couple who falls in love on a cruise but later, Kajol's character is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. U Me Aur Hum is partly based on a Hollywood movie, The Notebook. The movie has got some peppy songs that garnered quite decent reviews. One of the songs of the film named Phatte was a combination of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics. The music of the song was given by Vishal Bhardwaj and Monty Sharma. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Adnan Sami.

Making of the song 'Phatte' from the film

In the video, Ajay Devgn states that Phatte is a happy song, which is a take on a husband and a wife. He also says that the song starts with a joke, wherein a couple starts dancing and ends up fighting in the end very funnily. The song also involves Ajay Devgn enjoying directing the song as he says that he loves the song. Also, the actors of the film like Divya Dutta says in the making of the video that this song is the first one where Adnan Sami was singing for Ajay Devgn, and the song is amazing. She also says that these type of peppy songs grow and become popular very fast, as the audience feels that they should listen to the song on repeat.

In the video, Kajol says that when they first listened to the song, they did not understand anything, but Ajay Devgn told her that she will get it when they will shoot. And this was true as Kajol admits that when they shot the song it was fun. The song Phatte also brings all the three couples of the film together in the frame and also shows what the movie is all about. And so, the making of the song shows that the cast and makers of the film liked the song and the team’s work for this funny song. Here is the video of the making of the song, Phatte, which will surely make you also laugh.

