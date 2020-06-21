Kajol Shows Her Romantic Side In The BTS Video Of 'Janam Janam' Song From 'Dilwale'

Kajol weaved magic in the song Janam Janam from the film Dilwale. The song that was shot over a week has managed to garner a lot of popularity among fans and music lovers. And the makers have released the making or BTS video of the song Janam Janam with a quirky twist.

Janam Janam is reportedly the first 360-degree video song ever made in the Indian cinema. Fans can use the cursor on the screen to indulge themselves in the magic, romance, and grandeur of the duo. The actor, along with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, develops a connection with the audience that takes their breath away.

Wearing formals, they're just adding to the song and giving fans all the romantic 'feels'. The song was a treat for the eyes and the soul. Check out the making of the song, Janam Janam below.

More about the song

There are many instances in the song that remind fans of the legendary pair's previous numbers together: a ballroom scene where Kajol wears a blue gown, reminiscent of Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane from DDLJ, and a black and white rain scene that reminds fans of the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene, are the primary examples. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The singers are Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, who also sang Gerua, the other hit in the film. Watch the full song below.

On the work front

Kajol was last seen in the era-drama film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also stars her husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. Not only did the film break box office records, but it also managed to top the list of the highest-profile films of 2020 so far. The film was also loved by fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Kethireddy Jagadhishwara Reddy’s upcoming film Sasi Lalitha. The makers have yet to finalise the rest of the cast members of the film. Apart from this, Kajol will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s animation film Koochie Koochie Hota Hai alongside Rani Mukerji and Sanjay Dutt.

