Kajol's Films To Binge-watch On Zee5; From 'Gupt' To 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'

Actor Kajol is known as one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the industry. The actor has gone on impress fans with films like Yeh Dillagi, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dushman, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, Dilwale and many more.

The actor was also lauded for her acting skills as she received many accolades for her performance in films. With a career spanning more than two decades, she has been in several films and is considered as one of the prolific actors in the industry. With all that has been said now, here are some of the Kajol movies that are available on Zee5:

Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010)

Released in 2010, the film Toonpur Ka Superrhero was helmed by Kireet Khurana and was loved by fans especially kids. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ameya Pandya, Chinky Jaiswal, Tanuja, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around a reel-life costumed actor who is abducted and asked to be the real hero of Toon characters. Watch the trailer here.

Also read | Aamir Khan Or Saif Ali Khan: Whose Chemistry With Kajol Was Loved More By Fans?

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Released in 1998, the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was helmed by Sohail Khan. The film starred Salman Khan, Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, and Anjala Zaveri in lead roles. The plot revolved around Suraj, a young man, falls to Muskan, her possessive brother takes an instant of displeasure with him. However, in order to get his love, he must first win the hearts of his brother and uncle. The film was loved by fans and movie buffs.

Also read | Kajol Wants To Change 'the Way We Think About Hair'; See Her Latest Post Here

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Released in 1997, the film Gupt: The Hidden Truth was helmed by Rajiv Rai and written by Shabbir Boxwala. The film starred Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Prem Chopra, and Raza Murad in crucial roles. The plot revolved around a Governor Jaisingh Sinha who is murdered, and the suspicion points to his son, Sahil Sinha, who must prove his innocence. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Kajol Starts A 'Chai And Gupshup' Session; Twitterati Ask Hilarious Questions

Also read | Songs Featuring Kajol That Have More Than 100 Million Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.