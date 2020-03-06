Kajol's Best And Iconic Scenes From The Movie 'Fanaa' Will Make You Nostalgic

Kajol and Aamir Khan shared the screen space in the film, Fanaa which was reportedly a blockbuster movie. In the movie, Kajol played the role of a visually impaired woman named Zooni who fell in love with Aamir's Khan's character, Rehan, who loved her very much. The plot takes an interesting turn, leaving fans shocked.

The actors were praised for their prolific acting in the film. Kajol played the role of a blind woman for the first time and she definitely impressed the audience. Here are some of the best scenes of Kajol from the movie Fanaa.

When Kajol was told that Aamir's character was dead

As soon as Kajol and Aamir fell in love they decided to get married. And before they got married, Kajol goes for an operation to retain her eyesight. And once the operation was complete, she got to know that Aamir was killed in a bomb blast which broke her heart.

Kajol realised Aamir was lying

Kajol (Zooni) and Aamir Khan (Rehan) played Antakshari. And while they were at it, they got quite intense and Zooni realised that the wounded soldier was none other than Rehan. Rehan then confesses the truth and tells her that he faked his death.

Also read | Kajol Starrer 'Devi' Called Out By A Group Of Filmmakers For Plagiarised Content

Aamir is a terrorist

Aamir kills Kajol’s father and lies to her about it. Kajol found out that Aamir was a terrorist and has a device that she saw circulating on news channels. She immediately took her son and ran away from the house along with the device. Aamir then followed her to take the device and told her that the troop would kill her if they get to know about it. Aamir took the device from her and walked out and Kajol followed him and attacked him with the gun.

Also read | Kajol's Short Film 'Devi' Has Touched The Hearts Of The Audience; Netizens React

Des Rangila song in the film Fanaa

Kajol (Zooni) who plays a blind character at the start of the film goes on to perform a dance number (Des Rangila) on Republic Day. The Kajol’s dance along with the song in the film Fanaa was lauded by fans. The song talks about the rich cultural heritage of the country. Watch the video below.

Also read | Kajol Reveals Why She Can't Don The Director's Hat, Says 'I Would Love To Write'

Also read | 'As Feminists, Fanaticism Is Not Going To Take You Anywhere': Kajol

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.