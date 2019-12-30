Kajol Feels 'betrayed' By Saif Ali Khan Once Again; Here's Why

Bollywood actor Kajol recently tweeted about Saif Ali Khan betraying her for the promotions of their upcoming film. The tweet was made following Saif Ali Khan’s absence at the promotional event of their upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She also mentioned the film Omkara in the post.

Kajol upset with Saif Ali Khan?

Kajol recently tweeted about Saif Ali Khan’s absence through her official handle. Saif Ali Khan could not be present as he is on a New Year vacation in Switzerland. The actor posted a picture of husband Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan posing together. Both the actors can be seen wearing a black pair of shades, while Saif Ali Khan shows a peace sign to the camera. In the caption for the post, Kajol jokingly mentioned how Saif had betrayed her in Omkara and now it is happening again during the promotion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. This is in reference to the plot of the film Omkara where Ajay Devgn’s character is betrayed by Saif Ali Khan. She has also added that she hopes he reads the message in Switzerland. Have a look at the tweet and the picture here.

You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan pic.twitter.com/kKnecdKOg9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 30, 2019

Saif Ali Khan to play the antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is the story of a Maharashtrian warrior. The film is being directed by Om Raut. It stars the actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Neha Sharma in important roles. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod, which is supposedly a negative character. Actor Ajay Devgn had released the look of Saif Ali Khan’s character on his official Instagram handle. In the post, he can be seen donning black attire with a sword in his hands. He can also be seen carrying a rugged look. Have a look at the poster here.

