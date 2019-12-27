Kajol Grooves To Jannabi Das' Version Of 'Awara Bhanware' On Indian Idol 11 Sets

One of the most popular reality singing shows of television, Indian Idol is back with its 11th season. The makers of the show have left no stone unturned and have managed to rope in acclaimed Bollywood singers Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Anu Malik as the judges for the fresh season.

The competition is fierce this season with a bunch of talented singers competing for the title. Recently, actor Kajol, who graced an episode of the much-popular show, grooved to the tunes of her chartbuster Awara Bhanware. Here are the details.

Kajol groves to Awara Bhanwre

Indian Idol as a show has been in the limelight since its inception on television for its talented bunch of contestants who have managed to entertain the audience with their melodious voices. The recent episode of Indian Idol 11 witnessed Jannabi Das’ spellbinding performance on the song ‘Awaara Bhanwre’.

On Jannabi’s special request, Kajol Devgn danced to the tunes of the song which lifted up the atmosphere on the sets. Appreciating Jannabi, Kajol remarked that she was impressed with the former's stage management skills. Judge Neha Kakkar, too, was impressed with Jannabi’s ode to Kajol’s journey. Neha noted that Jannabi managed to sing the song differently.

What's next for Kajol?

Kajol is currently gearing up for her Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior chronicles the story of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century marathi military leader. The movie will hit the theatres on January 1, 2020.

