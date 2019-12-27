Kajol's Jewellery Was Made By Kolhapur-based Royal Jeweller To Add Maratha Magnificence

The actor Kajol has played the role of a Maharashtrian for the first time in her career of 27 years. The actor plays the role of Savitribai Malusare in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Her jewellery in the movie has a great story and history.

Kajol's Kolhapur-based jewellery

According to an article in a leading daily, Kajol's jewellery in the movie was specially ordered. Nachiket Barve, the costume designer of the movie, informed the newspaper that they found a Kolhapur-based jeweller who has been making gold ornaments for the royal families for ages. This jeweller had moulds with which they used to make this jewellery. These same moulds were used to make the jewellery of the royals.

Kajol can be seen wearing different types of jewellery in the movie. These include the types like Chapalahaar, Kolhapuri Saaj, Putalimaal, Vati Mangalsutra, Bugadi Earrings, and Nath.

The sarees in the movie were also from the Maharastra-Karnataka border. Nachiket informed that the costume designers bought beautiful Ilkal sarees in a soft cloth and most of them were handwoven. To keep things authentic, the makers also hired a saree draper. They helped Kajol with the high-waisted attire. The festive sequences in the movie will have Kajol wearing the beautiful Shalu sarees.

The movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is directed by Om Raut.

