Kajol Flaunts Hair Rollers In Quirky Photo, Feels 'too Glam To Give A Damn'

Bollywood actor Kajol engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a quirky picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. The actor also added a funny caption alongside her post on the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything that you need to know about Kajol’s latest social media picture. Read on:

Kajol feels too glam to give a damn in her Instagram photo

Bollywood star Kajol sways the audience with her sense of humour and witty captions on social media. She took to Instagram and shared a funny photo of herself through her official account on September 17, 2020, Thursday. The picture features her while sitting in a car. Kajol is seen with a hilarious expression and she accentuated the humour with her description alongside the Instagram post.

Kajol has donned a casual outfit in the latest photo. She has accessorised her attire with an artistic neckpiece. For a rounded off look, the actor has opted for minimal makeup with red lip shade and eyeliner. However, Kajol’s hair has stolen the show. Besides giving quirky expressions, the actor is flaunting her funny hairstyle with hair rollers. She also has stuck her tongue out while taking the selfie for Instagram.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kajol has talked about applying hair rollers on her front tresses. The actor wrote, “Talk to the hair rollers..... Too glam to give a damnðŸ’”. She has also added relevant hashtags for the post such as Puffing it Up and Hair Story. Check out Kajol’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform.

Response to Kajol's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the photo on Instagram, Kajol garnered more than 3,72,000 likes and more than 3000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response to the picture. One of the verified accounts with the name Pranav Sapra wrote, “an actor so good, hair giving a standing ovation ðŸ‘”.

On the other hand, several people expressed their views through a series of emoticons such as laughter smileys, heart-eyed faces, fire, hearts, crowns, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Kajol’s latest photo on Instagram. Check them out:

