Kajol Has An 'Oops Moment', Almost Enters The Wrong Car After Dinner. Watch Video Here

Kajol, who will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior recently had an 'Oops' moment in front of the paparazzi. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, the actress can be seen heading towards the wrong car. Kajol can be seen wearing a one-shouldered yellow floral dress, heading towards the vehicle in the right, but the shutterbugs soon corrected her and informed that the car is in the opposite direction. Upon realizing the goof-up, the actress laughed it off and can be heard saying, Sorry, I was going to walk towards somebody else’s car.”

Kajol's 'Oops' moment:

What's next for the actress?

The historical action flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. It features the Agent Vinod actor Saif Ali Khan in the negative role. He will be playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod, the one who had killed Tanhaji and was later killed by Shelar mama. The character of Shelar mama is played Shashank Shende, a critically acclaimed actor, who has predominantly worked in Marathi movies. The character of Emperor Aurangzeb is played by Luke Kenny, while Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kajol Devgn is one of the veteran actors in Bollywood who has been a part of the industry for more than two decades. The actor has given Bollywood some of the iconic characters from Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Mandira from My Name is Khan and of course, everyone remembers the legendary dialogue, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali, Tum Nai Samjhogi" which was filmed on Kajol.

