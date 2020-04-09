Kajol Has Appeared As Herself In These Movies; See Full List

Kajol is one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has proved her mettle as an actor with blockbuster films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, etc. Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside her husband, Ajay Devgn. In addition to being the main lead, Kajol has also graced several films with her special cameo appearances. Here is a look at a few such times when she appeared in movies as herself.

Times when Kajol appeared as herself in movies

1. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Kajol was among the several Bollywood actors who were a part of the hit song, Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The song was set against the backdrop of a big party held by Om Kapoor aka Shah Rukh Khan that was attended by many movie stars. Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, etc were among the many actors who made a special appearance in the song.

2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s hit number, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte had Shah Rukh Khan reenacting famous scenes from films. Many Bollywood actors were a part of this song, including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji along with Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol danced to the song against the backdrop of the 1950s where Kajol played the role of Nargis and Khan played Raj Kapoor.

3. Student of the Year (2012)

Kajol made a special appearance as herself for the chartbuster number, The Disco Song in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The song was a huge hit among the audience and was one of the biggest party songs of the year. The Disco Song was a revamped version of the 1981 song, Disco Deewane. Kajol was seen grooving to the tunes of the song alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

4. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is considered a classic among Bollywood movies even today. Kajol was seen in a cameo appearance as herself in the movie for its hit soundtrack, Rock N Roll Soniye. She danced alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the song. The song is still a huge hit among the audience.

