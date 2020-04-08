Kajol's Lockdown Plans Are Re-reading Her Books, Goes Basic With 'Ramchandra' Series

Actor Kajol has kept her fans updated with her life during the lockdown and recently shared a picture where she was seen posing with a book and her reading glasses. In the caption, she explained that she is re-reading her library and has picked up Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta. Check out the post below.

Kajol's Wednesday read has a Ramayan connect

The book written by Amish Tripathi is the third book in the Ram Chandra series after Scion of Ikshvaku and Sita: Warrior of Mithila. Raavan is a mythological fiction which was published by Westland in 2019 and depicts the life of Ravan until the time he abducts Sita. When author Amish Tripathi saw Kajol's post, he posted an amusing comment on the picture. Check out the comment below.

How is Kajol spending her lockdown

Kajol has been urging her fans to stay indoors and stay cautious amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She even encouraged her fans to come up with interesting ideas on how to spend time during the lockdown. Here are some other posts that the actor has shared with her fans on social media during the quarantine. Check out the posts by Kajol below.

Kajol's posts during the quarantine

