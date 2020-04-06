Kajol's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures From Her Instagram

Kajol has garnered huge attention on her social media. The actor often makes headlines, be it for her acting skills or her fashion styles. Kajol is also seen sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram page and she seems to be ruling the #ThrowbackThursday wagon. Her throwback pictures game is to the point as she is often seen posing throwback pictures that fans find to be simply adorable. Here are some of Kajol's photos where she took a trip down her memory lane.

Kajol's social media is an album of throwback pictures

Kajol can be seen sitting on a stool an engrossed in reading a book. Looking at the picture, it seems that the pic is snapped in between shoots. She can be seen wearing a white button-down dress with a pair of blue jeans. She completed her look by opting for a pink-head scarf.

The beautiful picture is clicked by the late photographer, Gautam Rajadhyaksha. Kajol has also tagged the makeup artist along with the picture -- Mickey Contractor. She shared the picture with an interesting caption. Check out:

The highlight of this throwback picture shared by Kajol is priceless. Kajol also posted a witty caption along with the picture, which says "My reaction when ..... Somebody says muck instead of #!<%!". She received some hilarious comments on the picture.

Kajol's throwback game gets even stronger with every picture she shares. She manages to win the hearts of the audience with her throwback pictures. Here is yet another picture of her engrossed in some book.

