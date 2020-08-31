Kajol Shares Fans' Festive Stories, Asks Their '2020 Festive Celebrations In One Line'

Taking to social media, Kajol revealed that this was the favourite time of the year thanks to all the various festivals that were celebrated all over India. However, the actor added that this year, the festival celebrations will be rather unique due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. This is why Kajol started an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her fans on Instagram to discuss how they were celebrating their favourite festivals during the quarantine. Several fans responded to Kajol's post and told her how their 2020 festival celebrations were unique.

Kajol asks fans to discuss their unique festival celebrations during 2020's pandemic

Also Read | Kajol Takes Up The '2020 Mood Challenge' And Fans Can Relate With This One

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol told her fans that this time of the year was always her favourite. She talked about how people across the world celebrated various festivals during this time. However, Kajol added that 2020 had different plans for everyone. She then talked about how people were celebrating festivals in unique ways during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Kajol then asked her fans to tell her their celebration story during the quarantine. Fans immediately responded to Kajol's post and discussed how their festivals were unique in 2020 due to social distancing.

Also Read | Kajol Shares Selfie With Thoughtful Caption As She Hopes For COVID-19 To Outgrow; See Post

One fan mentioned how they were able to make new prasads by themselves as they had no college during the lockdown. Kajol was impressed and told the fan that it was all about how they turned difficult events into a positive one. Another fan revealed that she was a nurse who was celebrating festivals with her patients for the last seven months. The actor mentioned that she was proud of the fan and told the fan that healthcare professionals deserve a separate celebration for their service.

Also Read | Kajol On Women's Equality Day: 'Impart Wisdom In Children That Girls And Boys Stand Equal'

One fan described 2020 festive celebrations in one line. They revealed that they just dressed up, watched TV, and then had a video call with family during festivals. Another fan stated that they believe that "work is worship", which is why they finished all their pending work during this festive period. Kajol congratulated the fan for making most of their time.

Kajol then empathized with one fan who saved their money by not having to buy new clothes during festivals. The actor excitedly replied to the fan and told them that she too saved a lot of money thanks to the pandemic. One fan revealed how they were disappointed by this year's Onam festival, but Kajol told them to stay positive by focusing more on their family and health.

Finally, one fan revealed how things were very bad for them due to the heavy rain and the quarantine. Kajol prayed for the fan and hoped that things would get better for them. She also told the fan to not lose hope due to the hardships of 2020.

Also Read | Kajol Celebrates World Photography Day, Says It's The 'art Of Adding Magic To A Moment'

[All Images and Promo from Kajol Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.