Kajol Shares Selfie With Thoughtful Caption As She Hopes For COVID-19 To Outgrow; See Post

Actress Kajol, known for her witty posts on social media treated fans with an amazing picture with a catchy caption on social media. In the stunning picture on Instagram, the Dilwale actress can be seen looking resplendant in a swimsuit while she explains her mantra of keeping safe from the deadly Coronavirus these days. It was replete with alliteration. In the caption, she wrote C for Celfie and C for compassion and she is aiming at these two things to outsmart and outgrow “C for corona.”

Kajol shares a stunning picture

Apart from her looks, the actress flaunts her vivacious smile and kohl-rimmed eyes in the picture. Kajol accompanied her post with the hashtags #Cfor and #GrowAndGlow. Her sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji was the first one to comment under the post where she expressed how much she is missing seeing her sister.

When Kajol isn't posting selfies on Instagram, the actress shares throwback pictures with hilarious captions, in which she decodes her expressions which just leaves her fans awestruck. Sometime back, Kajol who is quite active on social media while treating her fans with some amazing pictures while describing her mood swings recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team. The picture featured Kunaal Roy Kapur, director Siddharth Malhotra, actor Manav Gohil, Mithila Palkar, Renuka Shahane, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. Further, they were all tagged in Kajol’s Instagram post. Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team is an upcoming Bollywood drama that is set to feature a direct to digital release on the streaming platform, Netflix. The post shared by Kajol seems to feature a BTS moment from the film.

The actress who was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, seems to be missing the Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team during the Covid-19 lockdown. She captioned the Instagram post as, “Can we catch up again like this?! ðŸ™„#TribhangaTales”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Kajol’s Instagram post here:

(Image credit: Kajol/ Instagram)

