Kajol On Women's Equality Day: 'Impart Wisdom In Children That Girls And Boys Stand Equal'

On Women’s Equality Day, Bollywood actress Kajol shared a thought-provoking post on social media while commemorating the special day. The day which is marked every year on August 26 is celebrated to acknowledge women’s advancements toward equality with men. In the post, the actress shared a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn along with her team while motivating them to create an impact in the world with their wisdom.

Kajol's thoughts on Women’s Equality Day

In the post, the actress wrote that it's time that people should take the opportunity of this special occasion as an opportunity to impart wisdom in the children, that girls and boys stand equal on all grounds. At last, she concluded the post with hashtags, “#GenderEquality #Superhumans.”According to reports, several women's organisations celebrate this day all over the country and work hard to provide equal opportunities to women in education and employment.

Read: Kajol Shares Selfie With Thoughtful Caption As She Hopes For COVID-19 To Outgrow; See Post

Read: From Aamir Khan To Kajol; Bollywood Actors Who Have Been Conferred With Padma Shri Award

Several fans of the actress hailed Kajol for sharing such a beautiful message on Women’s Equality Day. One of the users praised the actress and wrote that this is one of the beautiful gestures by the actress to support women. Another user appreciated the actress’s looks in the picture and wrote that she knows how to slay away in style. A third fan of the actress commented that its time that people should step up and show their active participation in doing something for women's rights. A fourth person wrote, “you are so right” and extended his help towards the agenda of women empowerment.

Earlier, the actress known for her witty posts on social media treated fans with an amazing picture with a catchy caption on social media. In the stunning picture on Instagram, the Dilwale actress can be seen looking resplendent in a swimsuit while she explains her mantra of keeping safe from the deadly Coronavirus these days. It was replete with alliteration. In the caption, she wrote C for Celfie and C for compassion and she is aiming at these two things to outsmart and outgrow “C for corona.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and a short film titled Devi, will next be seen in Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The film will also star Manav Gohil, Mithila Palkar, Renuka Shahane, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in pivotal roles. Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team is an upcoming Bollywood drama that is set to feature a direct to digital release on the streaming platform, Netflix.

Read: Kajol Celebrates World Photography Day, Says It's The 'art Of Adding Magic To A Moment'

Read: Kajol Shares BTS Moment From 'Tribhanga', Asks Her Team ’Can We Catch Up Again Like This?'

(Image credit: Kajol/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.