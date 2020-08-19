Kajol Celebrates World Photography Day, Says It's The 'art Of Adding Magic To A Moment'

Kajol is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. In the time of lockdown, she has been at home and is interacting with her fans on social media. She recently took to her Instagram and wished her fans on the occasion of World Photography Day. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Kajol on World Photography Day

On August 19, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself. In the caption of this post, she wrote "Cheers to the art of adding magic to a moment...Happy #WorldPhotographyDay." Take a look at the post here.

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19. It is an unofficial holiday and a special day for all the photography enthusiasts. World Photography Day was first celebrated in 1837 as Frenchman Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the photographic process called daguerreotype.

The day is important to create awareness, share ideas, and encourage people to take an interest in the photography field. Photography is a rewarding profession and people who are photographers try to create awareness around it too.

One can celebrate this occasion in many different ways. Several different ways like landscape photography, portrait photography, street photography, and macro photography can be done from home. Then one can upload these pics to your social media and other pages about photography on social media. '#worldphotographyday' can be used to celebrate this day.

On professional front

Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. This short film featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. This film released on Monday, March 2. Apart from this, she was seen in the period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was seen in the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama.

