Kajol Takes Up The '2020 Mood Challenge' And Fans Can Relate With This One

Actor Kajol recently took up the 2020 mood challenge as she posted a collage of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the collage posted, she can be seen using her stills from various films and events to showcase how the year 2020 has been so far. The challenge is currently being taken by a number of people settled across the world as they highly relate to the emotions put forth through this trend.

Kajol’s 2020 mood challenge

Bollywood actor Kajol recently took to social media to explain how the year 2020 has been for her, so far. In the post, she has put together nine pictures of herself where she can be seen giving varied expressions. In the first three months, she can be seen delighted about entering a new year with a lot of positivity and a bright smile. In the next three months, she has indicated that she had become sceptical about how the year is turning out to be. In the last column, Kajol has used a still from her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she was crying uncontrollably after getting her heartbroken.

The pictures posted by Kajol accurately define how disastrous the year 2020 is turning out to be. She also mentioned in the caption for the post that these are the strong moods that she has been having in the year 2020. Have a look at the picture posted on Kajol’s Instagram here.

This popular Instagram challenge gained recognition after actor Reese Witherspoon decided to put up various pictures from her films and television shows. It is now also known by the name, “Reese Witherspoon Challenge”. Have a look at the post on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram here.

The challenge gained prominence when a number of famous Hollywood actors including Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, and Kerry Washington took up the challenge while also crediting Reese Witherspoon for the inspiration. They can all be seen using weird, sad, and fearful looking pictures of themselves to describe their moods in the months of July, August, and September. This challenge is another add-on to the list of challenges that went viral within days of its release.

