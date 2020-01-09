Kajol Reveals She Got Married To Ajay Devgn Twice And With Conditions, See Post

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are considered to be one of the ideal couples in the Bollywood film industry. The duo tied the knot back in 1999, and ever since then, have kept their love strong for each other even after 21 years of marriage. Just two days before the release of Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol shared a loving and beautiful message for her husband, as well as fans, which revealed details about how the two met and fell in love. Here’s all you need to know about Kajol and Ajay’s evergreen love story.

Kajol says she got married to Ajay Devgn twice

Kajol recently shared a beautiful post online through the social media outlet called Humans of Bombay. The duo's beautiful love story came to light when Kajol revealed interesting facts about her marriage with Ajay. Kajol said that most of their relationship was spent in a car as she lived in South Bombay while he lived in Juhu.

When they finally decided to get married after four years, Kajol's father was initially reluctant, but later agreed to the marriage after four days. Kajol said that they got married twice, first in a Punjabi ceremony, followed by one in the Marathi style. What caught the attention of fans was that, just before tying the knot, Kajol had set some conditions for Ajay Devgn.

The condition was that she would marry Devgn only if he took her for a long vacation, to which Ajay agreed. But later Ajay fell sick, hence the two had to return home.

When Ajay Devgn and Kajol came together on a social platform, the duo opened up about how their marriage has been a bliss over the years. Ajay said they would avoid discussing media at home. He also revealed that since he was a little lesser interested in the social spectrum, he sometimes also got irritated when Kajol forced him for too many pictures to upload it on her social meida handle. The duo also spoke about their possessiveness for their children. Undoubtedly, fans call the two the most adorable couple in Bollywood.

