Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Maay Bhavani Beautifully Showcases Ajay-Kajol's Chemistry

Upcoming Bollywood movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film released a few weeks ago and increased the excitement of fans. The first song from the film Shankara Re Shankara was out recently. Now a new romantic song Maay Bhavani is out now. Fans have already started showering their love towards the lead pair Kajol and Ajay.

Ajay Devgn took his social media handle to announce the release of his new romantic song from the movie Tanhaj: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about the song, it has been composed by Ajay-Atul, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghosal and penned by Swanand Kirkire. The song showcases the festivities going on during the festival of Shimga. The song features the lead pair Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji and Kajol as Savitribai in celebration mode and also showcases their chemistry as husband and wife. Ajay also wrote a heart-touching caption yesterday with the teaser of the song. He wrote: "Ek veer yoddha ki sabse badi taaqat uska parivaar hai!" Witness it with Maay Bhavani song.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Maay Bhavani Teaser Out | Ajay-Kajol In Romantic Avatar

Check out the song here:

Fans Reaction to the song:

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi Teaser Starring Ajat Devgn Releases; Watch Video

Har Har mahadev ...😍😍😍 Jabardast — S H I V A M (@Iforyoushivam) December 12, 2019

Energy and feel of this song is amazing... Shukhvinder Singh is born to sing this song... — pankaj agrawal (@pankaj_agwl) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

The movie is directed by Om Raut, and the movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will show the faceoff between Uday Bhan, played by Saif Ali Khan, commander of Mughal army and Tanhaji Malusare. It is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and has created a huge hype. Along with releasing in Hindi, the film will also release in Marathi language, increasing its market in the regional area. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020, clashing with Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Roars In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's First Song Shankara Re Shankara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.