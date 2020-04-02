Kajol Laughing While Attempting To Get A Score 1/3 Is All Of Us During Wedding Photoshoots

Be it big-screen or the internet, Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn has never failed to entertain her fans and followers. Kajol has often shared some throwback pictures, which her followers have found relatable. Recently, the Ishq actor shared a collage picture on her social media wall, and most of her fans can not deny that it is making them remember their attempts at a wedding photoshoot.

Interestingly, the Baazigar actor is seen sporting a traditional look in a golden-colour full-sleeves palazzo dress. In one of the pictures from the collage, Kajol is seen laughing while in the second picture she is cupping her face. Meanwhile, in the third picture, the 45-year-old actor gives a pose like a dapper. Instagramming the photo, My Name Is Khan actor wrote a caption that read, 'My photo sessions usually start out one way and end up another. One out of three isn’t bad though...'

The photo received around 200k likes and hundreds of comments within hours. Her adorable poses left fans in awe of her. To admire their favourite actor, a user wrote, 'You brighten up 😍❤️my day', while another wrote, 'You’re the best ever'.

Check out Kajol's post below

Talking about her work front, Kajol was last seen in the period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Apart from the cinema, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor recently marked her digital debut with a short film, titled Devi. The women-centric short film bagged praises and a positive response from the audience.

