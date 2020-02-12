Kajol Reminisces Her 'favourite Memories' As 'My Name Is Khan' Turns 10, Watch Video

With her recent release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol bagged appreciation and praises for her performance. Kajol, who marked her debut in 1983, has worked in more than 40 films over the three-decades. Recently, one of her films released in 2010, completed 10 years on February 12, 2020. Kajol played the female lead of the romance-drama film, My Name Is Khan. She shared a heartfelt note on her social media handle.

Posting a short-video in a black and white print, the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption, 'Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran Up, close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan @karanjohar @iamsrk @mickeycontractor @nysadevgan'. In the short-video, she complied some of the adorable BTS pictures from the sets of the film. A romantic song from the soundtrack of the film, titled Tere Naina, plays in the background.

The video ends with the official poster of My Name Is Khan with a caption on it reading 'celebrating 10 years of My Name Is Khan'. Whereas, many of her fans flooded the comments section recalling their favourite moments from My Name Is Khan. Meanwhile, her other followers poured their love and showered good wishes.

The Raju Chacha actor is seemingly keeping track of her previous projects as a couple of months back she posted a quirky video, when her 1993's release Baazigar completed 26 years in November 2019. On the other side, in October 2019 she also celebrated one-year anniversary of her 2018's release Helicopter Eela. Kajol's other milestone Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will complete 25 years in October 2020. It will be interesting for her fans to see how she will celebrate 25 years of her iconic film DDLJ.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kajol Instagram)

