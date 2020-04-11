Kajol Does The Bhangra As She Thanks Fans For Showering Love On The 'real & Reel Me'

Kajol Devgn recently made headlines for her incredible performance in Priyanka Banerjee's Devi. Apart from her acting finesse, Kajol is also one of the few Bollywood actors who is known for her sense of humour, and her Instagram handle is proof. The Dilwale actor recently achieved a milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram and celebrated it in a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style.

Kajol Devgn is grateful to her 'Insta fam' for loving her reel and real self

Deemed as one of the finest leading ladies in Bollywood, Kajol Devgn has been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost three decades. She has been an influential personality way before the social media era came into existence and continues to enjoy a massive fandom online till date. The Dilwale actor has taken over social media with her humourous captions that are quite popular among her fans and recently hit the mark of 10 million followers on Instagram.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor decided to celebrate the moment with her 'Insta fam' as she uploaded a video clip doing Bhangra from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and penned down a heartfelt message. Kajol captioned the post writing, "This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much! Gratefully, yours Kajol." Check out her post below:

On the work front, Kajol Devgn was last seen playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband in the period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and was received well by the audience too. However, Kajol will be next seen in a Netflix Original titled Tribhanga, co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Banijay Group Asia and Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd. The generational family drama is directed by Renuka Shahane and stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles alongside Kajol.

