Kajol Shares BTS Moment From 'Tribhanga', Asks Her Team ’Can We Catch Up Again Like This?'

Recently, Bollywood actor Kajol took to Instagram to share a picture of the Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team. The picture featured Kunaal Roy Kapur, director Siddharth Malhotra, actor Manav Gohil, Mithila Palkar, Renuka Shahane, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Further, they were all tagged in Kajol’s Instagram post. Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team is an upcoming Bollywood drama that is set to feature a direct to digital release on the streaming platform, Netflix. The post shared by Kajol seems to feature a BTS moment from the film.

Kajol seems to be missing the Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team during the Covid-19 lockdown. She captioned the Instagram post as, “Can we catch up again like this?!ðŸ™„#TribhangaTales”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Kajol’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

This picture was also shared by Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on Instagram. The actor captioned the post as, “Tribhanga family â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@kajol @renukash710 @mipalkarofficial @realkunaalroykapur @siddharthpmalhotra @manavgohil #tribhanga #vtofficial #memories”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Tanhaji actor Kajol also shared this picture on Twitter. Further, some members from the Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy team replied to Kajol’s Tweet. Actor Renuka Shahane was one of them. While Renuka said that she felt nostalgic, she also said shared a memory of the Tribhanga shoot. The actor said that the people who featured in Kajol’s photograph had indulged in ‘2 trays of brun pao’ at that point in time. The actor also enjoyed the ‘good-food’, ‘good-company’ and ‘early pack-up’.

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi also commented on Kajol’s Tweet. Tatwawaadi said that he missed everyone. You can check out the Tweets here.

Yessss.....feeling very nostalgic for those days.....we had just finished 2 full trays of brun pao from City Bakery courtesy @ikunaalroykapur ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ the reason for happiness....good food & good company & early pack up ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜@itsKajolD @mipalkar @sidpmalhotra @vaibbhavt @manavgohil https://t.co/vMmIUXRkvW — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 12, 2020

About Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy:

Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy will star Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. The plot of this film reportedly revolves around three ladies from the same family. While this film is directed by Renuka Shahane, it is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Parag Desai, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra.

Promo Image Source: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Kajol’s Instagram

