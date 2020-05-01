Kajol's Most Critically Acclaimed Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist; Check Them Out

Renowned actress Kajol has won several awards over the years. The actress has many films in her kitty that are praiseworthy. Kajol's movies like Udhaar Ki Zindagi, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, etc have been critically acclaimed. Listed below are additional details on some of Kajol's most critically acclaimed films.

Kajol's most critically acclaimed films

1) Udhaar Ki Zindagi

Udhaar Ki Zindagi came out in the year 1994 and was one of Kajol's first films. This film garnered her immense fame and praise from critics. She was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this film. Udhaar Ki Zindagi is directed by K.V. Raju.

2) My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan is one of Kajol's movies that still remains highly popular among the audience. Kajol won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and came out in the year 2010. It is one of Kajol's most critically acclaimed films and is considered by critics to be very moving and thought-provoking.

3) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

While talking about Kajol's movies, not mentioning Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not possible. This happens to be one of her earliest and most successful films to date. This is one of the films known for the strong chemistry between the lead actors. The film is also popular for its music and vibrant scenes.

4) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is another one of Kajol's movies that has a special place in the viewers' hearts. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6. This film is directed by Karan Johar and came out in the year 1998. Kajol's quirky character, tomboy hairstyle, and bubbly spirit stole the hearts of many fans. The film is also known for its memorable music, costume, and storyline. Kajol also won Filmfare Award for Best Actress for portraying the role of Anjali in the film.

5) Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This is another film that brought Kajol the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. This is one of the most popular and family-oriented films. The movie is known for its extremely well-written characters, memorable music, and heartwarming storyline. The film stars actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others in prominent roles.

