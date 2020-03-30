The Debate
Priyanka Chopra, Kajol & Other Celebs Who Opted Out Of Famous Movies Opposite The Khans

Bollywood News

Several Bollywood female actors including Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have opted out of projects starring the Khans of Bollywood. Read on to know more.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan are called the Khans of Bollywood. Several young actors have appeared alongside them in various movies. However, at times, due to various reasons like prior commitments and others, many actors have turned down projects alongside the Khans. From Priyanka Chopra and Kajol to Deepika Padukone, here are some of the actors turned down projects featuring the Khans:

Actors who turned down famous movies opposite the Khans

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl was offered the role opposite to Aamir Khan in the superhit Ghajini. It was Aamir Khan's strong decision to cast Asin Thottumkal, who also essayed the same role in the original movie. The producers didn't want to cast South Indian actor but later agreed to go with Khan's decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Dog Diana's Best Pictures From Her Instagram Account

Kajol

Bollywood's superhit 3 Idiots was rejected by Kajol. The actor was supposed to essay the lead or a cameo role in the movie alongside Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan and Sharman Joshi. But unfortunately, Kajol declined the offer. Kareena Kapoor Khan was later offered the role.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cute Instagram Live Goes Viral As They Self-quarantine

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was offered a lead role to work alongside Salman Khan in the movie Sultan. Padukone was considered to essay the lead roles but it was later passed on to Anushka Sharma. Not only Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra was also considered for the lead role. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Grandma Would Worry Over Her Lack Of Cooking Skills

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered to essay the lead role in Raja Hindustani (1996). The actor was tempted to accept the offer but she was not looking to step into acting at that time and was busy with her studies. She later became Miss India and set her foot in the film industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Instagram Posts Are A Proof That She Is Missing India A Lot

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
