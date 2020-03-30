Priyanka Chopra, Kajol & Other Celebs Who Opted Out Of Famous Movies Opposite The Khans

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan are called the Khans of Bollywood. Several young actors have appeared alongside them in various movies. However, at times, due to various reasons like prior commitments and others, many actors have turned down projects alongside the Khans. From Priyanka Chopra and Kajol to Deepika Padukone, here are some of the actors turned down projects featuring the Khans:

Actors who turned down famous movies opposite the Khans

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl was offered the role opposite to Aamir Khan in the superhit Ghajini. It was Aamir Khan's strong decision to cast Asin Thottumkal, who also essayed the same role in the original movie. The producers didn't want to cast South Indian actor but later agreed to go with Khan's decision.

Kajol

Bollywood's superhit 3 Idiots was rejected by Kajol. The actor was supposed to essay the lead or a cameo role in the movie alongside Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan and Sharman Joshi. But unfortunately, Kajol declined the offer. Kareena Kapoor Khan was later offered the role.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was offered a lead role to work alongside Salman Khan in the movie Sultan. Padukone was considered to essay the lead roles but it was later passed on to Anushka Sharma. Not only Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra was also considered for the lead role.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered to essay the lead role in Raja Hindustani (1996). The actor was tempted to accept the offer but she was not looking to step into acting at that time and was busy with her studies. She later became Miss India and set her foot in the film industry.

