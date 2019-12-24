Kajol Says There Is An Important Change In Society When It Comes To Rape And Harassment

Kajol is known to be very open about her opinions regarding any topic. The actor, in a recent interview with IANS, talked about how it is a good thing that topics such as rape are being openly talked about in today's date. The actor also talked about how she feels glad that such cases have also been reported to the police, which used to never happen before.

Here is what Kajol said:

In the interview, Kajol talked about how there are a lot of things that are being reported. The actor talked about how there is a lot of chatter going on nowadays, and this chatter is good because she hopes that it will change the mindset of the country. Kajol then continued to talk about how all the crime has been happening from time immemorial but people have started talking about them now. The cases are being reported now.

Kajol also added that its good that people are talking about these topics. The mindset of the people is coming out in public owing to these kinds of conversations and debates. Kajol shared that the society that we live in is of a patriarchal nature and that these topics were disclosed in the public only recently. She also hoped that such debates would be burnt away due to the big and strong spotlight that has been shone upon them. She hopes that the ideas of what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a man will also be burnt away.

Kajol also feels that there is an important change happening in society when it comes to rape and sexual harassment victims. The parents of these victims were hesitant to come forward before, thinking about the family reputation. She likes the fact that the shame does not lie to the victim anymore, but to the perpetrator.

Kajol will be seen in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She plays the character of Savitribai, who is the wife of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare played by Ajay Devgn. The movie will release on January 10, 2020.

