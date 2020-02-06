Kajol Reveals Why She Does One Film A Year And Does Not Try To Break Records

Kajol is known to be one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kajol made her debut on the silver screen in 1992, and since then there has been no looking back. All these years, Kajol has maintained to doing one film a year without fail and it is truly commendable.

Speaking about the same, Kajol opened up and said that in 20 years she has finished one film a year. She also added that she cannot work more than that. She stated that she is not someone who can do multiple films at the same time. And she has never been like that and she will not be doing that in the future as well. As per reports, Kajol shared that she feels work should be part of her life and not her whole life. She added that she likes her life the way it is, balanced, and she does not want to disrupt it.

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. She reunited with Ajay after You Me Aur Hum which released in 2008. And fans were super excited to see them reunite on the silver screen. The film is directed by Om Raut. The movie also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi, Luke Kenny and others in pivotal roles.

The movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji was also reported to be Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and has created a huge hype. Apart from its release in Hindi, the film also released in the Marathi language.

Image courtesy: Kajol Instagram

