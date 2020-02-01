Kajol Indulging In Brun Maska Pav And Chai Is All Of Us On A Lazy Weekend. See Pic.

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for being witty and her great sense of humour. The actor regularly gives a reason for her fans to laugh on social media. She is often seen sharing pictures with witty captions. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a picture of her eating Brun pav Maska with chai on her Instagram stories.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, & Amir Will Release THESE Movies In 2020 After Their Hiatus

The actor shared the candid picture in her stories in which she is seen letting her foodie side out. The actor is seen sitting on a bed with tea in one hand and Brun Pav Maska in other. The glamourous actor looks just like us while eating the famous breakfast food.

Image Credit: Official Instagram account of Kajol

Also read: Diet Sabya Compares Deepika Padukone's Sequined Saree To Kajol's; Who Aced The Look?

Also read: Kajol Teaches The Art Of Laughing At Your Own Jokes Through A Hilarious Post

Kajol looked casual while wearing a red top and what looked like black leggings. Kajol kept her look at the casual best with minimal makeup. She is seen sitting with a friend and having Brun Maska dipped in Chai and enjoying every bit of it. The actor captioned the story as, “Brun pav maska and chai dip party…”. All her fans can relate to this picture as it gives a glimpse at her daily eating habits.

Also read: Kajol Shares A Photo With The 'Three Devis' Of Her Life On #ThrowbackThursday

Kajol was last seen Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was seen playing the role of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife in the blockbuster movie. She was cast opposite husband Ajay Devgn, who played the role of Tanhaji Malusare in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama that is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. He was a 17th-century Marathi military leader. The movie captures the story of his heroics at the battlefield. The movie has managed to cross the ₹ 200 crores mark at the box office. The movie- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed and co-written by Om Raut. And produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.m

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.