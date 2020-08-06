Kajol pens thank you note post birthday, sends a virtual kiss for fans

Bollywood actress Kajol who recently ringed in her 46th birthday was wished by her friends and followers on social media. The actress penned a special thank you post where she appreciated her fans and followers for sending their love and blessings from all across the world on the special day. Giving a unique twist to the appreciation post, the actress thanked everyone with a virtual kiss.

The versatile actress shared a beautiful selfie on Twitter where she can be seen pouting and sending her virtual kiss to all who made it a point to spare a moment and post a birthday wish for the actress. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that she felt amazing when people and her fans sent her personalized notes from all across the world. At last, Kajol wrote that birthdays are just a way for the 'Dilwale' actress to celebrate herself and her happiness.

A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, the kid in me loved the balloons❤️ pic.twitter.com/SQBmZ05t8H — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 6, 2020

On the special occasion, Kajol’s husband and actor Aja Devgn had shared an adorable birthday wish. Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to wish Kajol on her big day. The actor shared a picture with her and said that he is with her forever and always. Along with the adorable photo, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always @kajol” (sic). In the picture, Ajay is seen dressed up in all-black attire while Kajol is looking pretty in a white churidar dress. The photo seems to have been clicked on the sets of a movie or during some promotions considering the backdrop.

Apart from Ajay, the actress also received beautiful wishes from her sister Tanishaa Mukerji who shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram with a heart-warming note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the blockbuster period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she portrayed the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife, Savitribai. Currently, the actor is now gearing up for another film named Tribhanga. Helmed by Renuka Shahane, the film is made for the digital platform. The plot of the film reportedly revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Apart from this, Kajol will be next seen in a film along with actors Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

