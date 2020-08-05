Kajol's birthday: Sister Tanishaa Mukerji shares unseen throwback pics to extend wishes

Bollywood actress Kajol turned a year older on August 5 and people have been showering the actress with their best wishes and love on social media. Kajol sister’s and actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a series of throwback pictures with a sweet birthday message for her big sister. While captioning the adorable pictures, Tanishaa thanked her big sister for teaching her how to love.

Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday wishes for sister Kajol

In the first picture, two sisters covered in gulaal can be seen as striking a cheerful pose. In the second, the two sisters can be seen indulging in a hilarious conversation. In the third, Tanishaa and Kajol can be seen smiling and posing with their mother Tanuja. The other throwback pictures show the two sisters posing together during their public appearances. While captioning the post on Instagram, Tanishaa extended her best wishes to the birthday girl and wrote that she has the most beautiful soul.

Read: Did You Know Kajol's Father Didn't Talk To Her For Days When She Decided To Marry Ajay?

Read: Ajay Devgn Shares An Adorable Post For Kajol As She Celebrates Her 46th Birthday

The pictures are a group of Kajol and Tanishaa’s lovely moments collectively. It can also be proof of the bond they share with one another. From being one another’s finest associates to having enjoyable collectively, the sister duos are giving sibling goals together. Tanishaa shared a similar picture on her Instagram story while wishing Kajol. Overwhelmed by the beautiful wishes of her little sister, Kajol reported the picture shared by Tanishaa on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you, baby, Love you sooo much.”

The Dilwale actress is currently self-quarantined at home with her family and loved ones due to ongoing pandemic and lockdown. Apart from spending quality time with her family and loved ones, the actress who is quite active on social media, is also often seen entertaining her fans and interacting with them on social media with her quirky posts.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut. In the film, she plays the role of Savitribai Malusare. She was also seen in the short film titled Devi, directed by Priyanka Banerjee. She plays the role of Jyoti in Devi. The short film garnered widespread attention with over 2 million+ views in just a span of 24 hours and 10 million+ within just a week.

Kajol even took to her Instagram to share the news. The actor will next be seen in Tribhanga-Tedhi Medhi Crazy. It is a Netflix film that is currently under the post-production stage. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane and she will be seen playing the role of Anu in the film. The upcoming flick will feature Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

Read: Kajol's Net Worth Proves That She Is Truly The 'Baazigar' Of Bollywood; Read Details Here

Read: Kajol And Daughter Nysa Twin In Blue As They Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.