Kajol Tickles Funny Bone Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Posts Amusing Joke About Viruses; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn has been engaging with her fans and followers on social media by sharing tidbits from her life under self-quarantine. Earlier on Sunday, the Fanaa actor made her fans laugh out loud with a rib-tickling joke about the current global crisis of COVID-19 outbreak. She shared a graphic through her Instagram stories which hilariously depicted what other viruses are doing while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

Have a look:

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared an upside-down photo of herself while pondering whether there is a right way to selfie. Continuing her chain of thoughts in the caption, she wrote, "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm. That’s a thought ! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement"

The Ishq actor has been actively updating her social media amid lockdown to share her various moods and other eccentricities while seemingly stuck at home. She has shared updates about her personal as well as her professional life through her Instagram and Twitter handles and treated her fans with pictures regularly.

On the work front

Kajol played the role of Savitribai Malusare in the Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which featured her husband actor Ajay Devgn as the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. She was last seen in the short film Devi and was critically praised for her performance in the film. She will be seen next in her first Netflix film titled Tribhanga along with actor Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar and the film is helmed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame Renuka Shahane.

