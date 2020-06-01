Kajol Wishes For “non-polluted” Tomorrow In This Latest Monochrome Picture; See Here

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, almost everyone is containing themselves inside their homes, including Bollywood actors. Kajol has been doing the same and is also using this time to catch up with her fans on social media. She has also been sharing several throwback pictures and her latest post has a special wish.

Kajol’s monochrome picture

Kajol recently took to social media to share a monochrome picture with her fans. In the photo, the actor is seen looking outside her window. It seemed like the actor is looking out at the world through her balcony.

Kajol is donning an all-black attire in the picture along with uber-cool sunglasses. Her tresses are seen flying with the wind. Kajol also mentioned in the caption about how the future is not very far from now. While talking about, she also brought into the attention how lesser pollution is the need of the hour. Kajol wrote, “Looking at the future which isn't so far away really but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted”.

Take a look at Kajol’s post here

How is Kajol spending her quarantine?

Kajol has been exploring her social media by posting witty pictures and videos of herself on social media. She recently posted an upside-down selfie of herself while asking fans if it is the right way to click selfies. While pondering on the same, Kajol further wrote, “Upside down selfie in an upside-down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmm. That’s a thought! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement”.

Kajol has been sharing several throwback pictures with her loved ones and also from her previous film sets. She recently even shared an adorable throwback picture with her mother, Tanuja. She went on to caption the picture as, "Me n mom mom n me me n mom mom n me....Never ending circle of of infinity. I am a good mom today because I had the most awesome blueprint to follow. Grateful everyday".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. The film also starred her real-life husband, Ajay Devgn. The film is one of the biggest hits of the year. She was also seen in a short film, Devi which earned her critical praise. She will be seen next in her first Netflix film titled Tribhanga along with actor Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

