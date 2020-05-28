Kajol Shares Upside Down Selfie Amid Lockdown, Wonders If There's A Right Way To Click It

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down as nations have been practising social distancing and self-isolation to contain the spread of the deadly virus. While under lockdown at her home, Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan took to Instagram on Thursday and shared an upside-down photo of herself while pondering whether there is a right way to selfie. Continuing her chain of thoughts in the caption, she wrote, "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm. That’s a thought ! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement"

Have a look:

The Ishq actor has been actively updating her social media amid lockdown to share her various moods and other eccentricities while seemingly stuck at home. She has shared updates about her personal as well as her professional life through her Instagram and Twitter handles and treated her fans with pictures regularly.

Kajol shared a BTS picture with Aamir Khan

Recently, Kajol took to her social media to share a picture that has her and Aamir Khan looking at each other while seated across a table. Both Kajol and Aamir Khan seem to be reading the script of the film. While sharing the picture, Kajol also had a lovely message for the movie Fanaa as it completes 14 years.

Kajol wrote how this picture was taken during the pre-shoot of Fanaa. Kajol also went on to reveal an interesting fact that the movie turned out to be quite different than what she and her co-star Aamir Khan read about on paper. Kajol added how she still remembered Poland, where the movie was shot and the amount of fun that they had there.

Have a look:

On the work front

Kajol played the role of Savitribai Malusare in the Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which featured her husband actor Ajay Devgn as the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. She was last seen in the short film Devi and was critically praised for her performance in the film. She will be seen next in her first Netflix film titled Tribhanga along with actor Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar and the film is helmed by Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame Renuka Shahane.

