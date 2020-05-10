Kajol Posts Lovely Throwback Pic With Mom Tanuja, Calls Their Bond 'a Never Ending Circle'

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn shared an adorable throwback selfie with her mother, veteran actor Tanuja on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. The Dilwale actor wrote a heartwarming note for her 76-year-old mother through the caption and said that she felt 'grateful everyday' to have a mother like her. Kajol called her mom an 'awesome blueprint to follow' to become a good mother.

She wrote in the caption "Me n mom mom n me me n mom mom n me.... Never ending ⭕️ of infinity. I am a good mom today because I had the most awesome blueprint to follow 🙏. Grateful everyday"

Have a look:

Read | Kajol shares a throwback selfie with mother Tanuja, says 'I miss you' amid lockdown

The DDLJ actor is currently under self-quarantine along with her actor husband Ajay Devgn and her kids, Nysa and Yug at her home in Mumbai and therefore, away from her mother. Earlier last month, Kajol shared another selfie with her mother Tanuja and wrote that she hadn't seen her since the nationwide lockdown was initiated by the government. She captioned the post, "Flashback Friday ...... miss my mom :( . It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary ..... 😅"

Have a look:

Read | Kajol's movies where she was not the only female lead; check out

Meanwhile, Kajol, who is busy these days sharing several throwback pictures on social media and interacting with her fans, also shared a still from one of her movies, earlier in the week. In the pic shared, Kajol looked gorgeous in a white shirt and had her hair tied up in a messy bun. The Fanaa actor paired up her look with her adorable smile and an expression that seemed to say - 'who cares'.

Read | Ajay Devgn hilariously trolls actor-wife Kajol, compares 22 years of marriage to lockdown

Sharing the still on the micro-blogging site, Kajol wrote that this is the kind of reaction that people give when Sundays and Mondays are the same during the lockdown.

Have a look:

Read | 'Sunday and Monday are just the same': Kajol shares her 'lockdown story'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.