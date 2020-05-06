'Sunday And Monday Are Just The Same': Kajol Shares Her 'lockdown Story'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, with everything being shut down and people are confined to their house, several people are sharing their stories of quarantine. During lockdown people are facing problems where they find each day being the same as and also identifying which day it is. Amid the hustle and bustle, Bollywood actress Kajol shared a throwback picture from one of her films on Twitter and narrated her lockdown story.

Kajol shares a still from her film to narrate her lockdown story

The actress who is busy these days sharing several throwback pictures on social media and interacting with her fans shared a still from one of her movies. In the pic shared, Kajol looks gorgeous donning a shirt and has her hair tied up like a messy bun. The actress has paired up her look with her adorable smile and is giving an expression of 'who cares'. Sharing the still on the micro-blogging site, Kajol wrote that this is the kind of reaction that people give when Sunday's and Monday's are the same during the lockdown.

Read: Kajol's 'Dil Kya Kare' Was Her First Film Post Marriage | Check Out More Facts

Read: Kajol And Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Hameshaa': Lesser-known Facts About The Film



Sometime back, the star who is leaving no stone unturned to reconnect with her fans held a quick Q&A session. In no time, the actress's fans were up to the task and began shooting their questions. This also resulted in #AskKajol trending on Twitter for quite some time. Recently, the My Name is Khan actress was on cloud nine as she celebrated 10 million fans on Instagram. The chirpy and jovial actress shared her dance video from the highly appreciated film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to mark the celebrations. Captioning the post, she gave a huge shout out to all her Instagram fans who showered love on Kajol. She also concluded that she will always be grateful to her fans for the love she received.

Read: Kajol Has Been The Recipient Of Many Honorable Accolades; Check Out The List Here

Read: Kajol Has Essayed 'double Roles' In THESE Popular Bollywood Films, See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.